Life Insurance - Growth Trends Remain Strong Amid Multiple Corrections: ICICI Securities

Private life insurers reported 18%/13% YoY growth in individual/total annual premium equivalent in February 2023 and 18/19% YoY in 11 months-FY23, respectively. Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a decline of 19% YoY in total APE in Feb-23 but has grown strong 20% YoY in 11MFY23.

Overall / individual sum assured growth has been 24/7% in FY23- to-date for private life insurers. Key highlights of the sector include: