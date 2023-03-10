Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 10

Asian markets traded lower following the sharpest decline in the U.S. equities in two weeks after a rout in bank shares picked up steam.

The S&P 500 on Thursday fell to the lowest since Jan. 19, with financial companies in the index plunging. Banks came under fire after the collapse of Silvergate Capital Corp. amid growing scrutiny in Washington.

Silicon Valley-based lender SVB Financial Group lost 60% after taking steps to shore up its capital position, stoking concern that soaring interest rates are eroding balance sheets.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.88%. Crude prices were trading around $81-mark, while Bitcoin was trading around 20,000-level.

At 6:27 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.51% at 17,529.

Both Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—declined almost 1%, registering their worst fall in more than two weeks amid fears of faster rate hikes.

The Indian rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar as investors waited for U.S. jobs data to forecast the direction the Federal Reserve will take with its rate hikes, and its subsequent impact on the greenback.

Foreign investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday, ending a four-day buying streak. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 561.78 crore, while the domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 42.41 crore. They snapped nine-day buying streak and turned sellers on March 8.