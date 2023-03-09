Reliance Brings Back The Iconic Campa Cola

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. has relaunched the aerated drinks brand Campa, spurring a battle of colas with the long-standing market leaders Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc.

The launch of this 50-year-old iconic brand is in line with the company's strategy to promote local brands that not only have a rich heritage, but also boast a deep-rooted connection with consumers due to their taste and flavours, according to Reliance Consumer.

It was the entry of Coca-Cola, coupled with its intense battle for market share with arch-rival PepsiCo in early 1990s, that led to the decline of Campa and its eventual downfall.

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category, the , the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.