Reliance Brings Back The Iconic Campa Cola
The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category.
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. has relaunched the aerated drinks brand Campa, spurring a battle of colas with the long-standing market leaders Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc.
The launch of this 50-year-old iconic brand is in line with the company's strategy to promote local brands that not only have a rich heritage, but also boast a deep-rooted connection with consumers due to their taste and flavours, according to Reliance Consumer.
It was the entry of Coca-Cola, coupled with its intense battle for market share with arch-rival PepsiCo in early 1990s, that led to the decline of Campa and its eventual downfall.
The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category, the , the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.
Reliance had bought Campa from its New Delhi-based parents Pure Drinks Group at a meagre Rs 22 crore a few months ago. Now, the relaunch has raised hopes of the revival for the iconic brand. The Campa range is being rolled out from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is currently available only on JioMart and other Reliance Group retail outlets.
"By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment," a RCPL spokesperson said. It will be available in five pack sizes—a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600 ml sharing packs, and 1,000 ml and 2,000 ml home packs.
The cola drinks are being sold at a significant discount in comparison to offerings from the U.S. rivals. At Jio Mart, a two-litre bottle of Campa Cola is offered at Rs 49 as compared to Rs 70 for a 1.75 litre bottle of Coca-Cola and Rs 66 for a 2.25 litre bottle of Pepsi.
The recent launch is potentially negative for Varun Beverages Ltd., which handles bottling operations for PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in the country, according to Abneesh Roy, executive director at Nuvama Institutional Equities.
"This is one segment where Reliance has shown higher intent with two acquisitions, the other being Sosya Hajoori," Roy said. "Having said that, the near-term consumer demand for Varun is likely to be strong due to the high summer conditions."