Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 4

The U.S. stock indices, Dow Jones and S&P 500, were trading with slim gains, while the tech-heavy benchmark Nasdaq was trading higher on Monday.

The S&P 500 was up 0.10%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.03%. The Nasdaq 100 was trading 0.21% higher as of 1.07 p.m. New York time. According to Bloomberg, investors are tempering expectations for stocks in the second half of the year after strong gains and inflows so far. It added that signs of moderating U.S. inflation have ignited big gains across technology shares.

The traders are looking forward to the upcoming earnings season and additional data such as Friday's non-farm payrolls for clues on the health of the economy, Bloomberg said.

Meanwhile, crude prices steadied around $70 a barrel after Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency said the country will extend its unilateral oil output cut by one month, keeping supplies constrained even as the market is expected to tighten. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $70.91 a barrel, while gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,934.60 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices held on to their gains and clocked fresh lifetime highs on Monday. The headline indices carried their record moves from the previous week after logging the best week in over 11 months.

Ahead of closing on Monday, the Sensex jumped 0.81% to a record high of 65,240.57 points. Nifty 50, on the other hand, rose 0.77% to 19,936.10 points. The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed 487 points, or 0.75%, higher at 65,205.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 134 points, or 0.70%, higher at 19,322.55. The local currency strengthened 8 paise to close at 81.96 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,995.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 337.80 crore, the NSE data showed.