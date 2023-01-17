Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 17

U.S. stocks dipped as investors weighed the year-opening rally against inflation and earnings outlook. Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 was down 0.4%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries stayed stagnant around 3.5%.

Crude price fell 1%, while gold declined 0.2%. Bitcoin rose 0.9% to trade around the $21,100-level.

Indian benchmark indices closed lower after a volatile session as traders waited for the big earnings scheduled later this week.

Rupee snapped its five-day rally against the U.S. dollar as the greenback recovered overseas and domestic indices faltered.