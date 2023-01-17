Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 17
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks dipped as investors weighed the year-opening rally against inflation and earnings outlook. Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 was down 0.4%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries stayed stagnant around 3.5%.
Crude price fell 1%, while gold declined 0.2%. Bitcoin rose 0.9% to trade around the $21,100-level.
Indian benchmark indices closed lower after a volatile session as traders waited for the big earnings scheduled later this week.
Rupee snapped its five-day rally against the U.S. dollar as the greenback recovered overseas and domestic indices faltered.
Stocks To Watch
HDFC: The lender received approval of Financial Services Commission, Mauritius for transfer of shares of step-down subsidiary Griha Investments under its merger with HDFC Bank.
NTPC: NTPC Renewable Energy signed an MoU with Tripura government for development of floating and ground mounted based renewable energy projects in the state.
Bank of Baroda: The central government extended the tenure of Sanjiv Chadha as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank till the date of his superannuation, that is June 30, 2023.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company launched an electric version of its XUV400 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 15.99 lakh.
Siemens India: The company has won an order Rs 26,000 crore from Indian Railways for supply and maintenance of 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower.
Mukand: In a letter to shareholders, CMD Niraj Bajaj assured that the company is on track to meet its revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore for the current fiscal.
IRB InvIT Fund: An SPV under the fund managing Pathankot Amritsar BOT Asset resumed toll collection after one month.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company received provisional certificate for the NHAI project for designing, engineering, building, financing, procurement, construction, development, commissioning, operation, maintenance of four-lane highway between Kandi and Ramsanpalle in Telangana.
India Pesticides: The company commissioned another herbicide technical product, which will be manufactured at its Sandila facility and is exclusively for export markets.
V-Mart Retail: Fire broke out at one of company’s store in Kanpur, resulting in damage of inventory, fixed assets and cash.
PNB Housing Finance: The board will meet on Jan. 24 to consider raising Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.
Phoenix Mills: The company’s subsidiary Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks completed the acquisition of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks for a consideration of Rs 26.03 crore.
Earnings
Angel One Q3 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 0.24% at Rs 718.48 crore vs Rs 716.73 crore.
EBITDA up 2.18% at Rs 294.13 crore vs Rs 287.85 crore.
EBITDA margin at 40.94% vs 40.16%.
Net profit up 6.75% at Rs 227.98 crore vs Rs 213.56 crore.
The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.60 per share.
JSW Ispat Special Products Q3 FY23 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 25.19% at Rs 1,102.09 crore vs Rs 1,473.24 crore.
EBITDA down 63.86% at Rs 33.43 crore vs Rs 92.51 crore.
EBITDA margin at 3.03% vs 6.28%.
Net loss widens to Rs 97.98 crore vs Rs 27.12 crore.
Tinplate Company of India Q3 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue down 18.62% at Rs 959.93 crore vs Rs 1,179.51 crore.
EBITDA down 60.48% at Rs 52.74 crore vs Rs 133.45 crore.
EBITDA margin at 5.49% vs 11.31%.
Net profit down 61.68% at Rs 36.38 crore vs Rs 94.94 crore.
Kesoram Industries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenues up 12.57% at Rs 986.12 crore vs Rs 876.01 crore.
EBITDA down 27.79% at Rs 79.70 crore vs Rs 110.37 crore.
EBITDA margin at 8.08% vs 12.6%
Net loss widens to Rs 47.98 crore vs Rs 31.97 crore.
Results
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bank of India, Mastek, Metro Brands, Eris Lifesciences, Newgen Software Technologies, Shalby, Delta Corp, Gulshan Polyols, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Network18, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, TV18 Broadcast
Bulk Deals
Hi-Tech Pipes: Quant Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares (1.63%) and Kedia Fintrade sold 1 lakh shares (0.81%) at Rs 880 apiece.
Sula Vineyard: Quant Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (1.18%) at Rs 362.82 apiece.
Tata Metaliks: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 1.98 lakh shares (0.69%) at 834.67 apiece.
BCL Industries: Kedia Fintrade bought 2 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs. 434.75 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Sonata Software: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 24.
CCL Products (India): To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 24.
Union Bank of India: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 20.
Dodla Dairy: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 24.
Sterlite Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 27.
SBI Cards and Payments: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 24.
Meghmani Organics: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 23.
Trading Tweaks
Record Date Interim Dividend and Special Dividend: Tata Consultancy Services
Pledge Share Details
Shanghi Industries: Promoter Group Thinkfar Tradelink created a pledge of 73.26 lakh shares on Dec. 12.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.34% lower against the U.S. dollar at 81.62 on Monday, compared to Friday’s close of 81.34.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures ended at 17,941.50, a discount of 83.75 points.
Nifty January futures fell 0.92% and 2,196 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank January futures ended at 42,290, a discount of 210.35 points.
Nifty Bank January futures fell 0.99% and 856 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
