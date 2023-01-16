Pharma Q3 Results Preview — Domestic Formulations Expected To Support Growth: ICICI Direct
The U.S. portfolio is also expected to deliver decent growth amid favorable currency movement and new launches.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Our pharma universe is likely to witness decent growth during the quarter on a YoY basis, mainly led by continued traction in the domestic formulations business, which is poised to maintain a normalised growth trajectory of ~10% YoY during the quarter.
The U.S. portfolio is also expected to deliver decent growth amid favorable currency movement and new launches. The universe (13 coverage companies) is expected to post ~13% growth to Rs 50,342 crore.
Besides India and the U.S., Biocon Ltd.’s Viatris integration and Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd.’s Curation acquisition are likely to factor in Q3 (our expectation) to push overall growth.
Domestic formulations (select pack) are expected to experience a jump of ~12% YoY at Rs 13,075 crore to be driven by incremental chronic disease prevalence, positive seasonality effect in acute therapies, new products introduction, medical representative and geographical expansion and growing patient awareness campaigns by pharma companies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Pharma Q3 Results Preview - Positive Attributes To Aid In Revenue Growth, Gross Margins: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.