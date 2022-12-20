Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 20

U.S. stocks dropped as traders weighed Federal Reserve’s plans to continue hiking rates. As of 11;44 a.m. New York Time, the S&P 500 declined 0.7%, while the the Nasdaq 100 was down 1.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 3.59%.

Crude rose 1.7%, while gold futures fell 0.2%. Bitcoin dipped 0.8% to trade around $16,600-level.

Domestic benchmark indices snapped their two-day losing streak to close higher. Broader market indices underperformed their larger peers.

Rupee appreciated against U.S. dollar to close near the day’s high, supported by strong performance by domestic equities.