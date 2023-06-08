Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Change At Open As RIL, Power Grid Lead; Metals Advance

Indian equity benchmarks opened marginally higher on Thursday after a closing at a six-month high on Wednesday, ahead of RBI monetary policy decision.

Australian shares were little changed while Japanese equities pared an early advance and South Korean equities fell. Overnight in the US, tech shares bore the brunt of jitters over higher rates, sending the S&P 500 down for a second day this week and the Nasdaq 100 to its worst day since April. Contracts on the U.S. benchmarks were largely flat in Asian trading.

Yields on government bonds opened higher in Australia and Japan, while treasuries held most of their sharp move from the previous session as investors reassessed the risks from inflation.

The unexpected decision of the Bank of Canada to restart its rate-hiking campaign — which followed a hike earlier in the week in Australia — has sparked a reassessment of prices in bond markets.

On home front, the country's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to continue its status quo on the RBI's key lending rate at its second meeting in the new fiscal, amid easing inflation and resilient growth. All 18 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the status quo on the RBI's repo rate on Thursday. The benchmark policy repo rate is currently at 6.50%.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 3 points or 0% at 63,140.17 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 1 points or 0.01% lower at 18,725.35.