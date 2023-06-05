IKIO Lighting IPO: All You Need To Know

The company is a manufacturer of light-emitting diode or LED lighting solutions. It is primarily an original design manufacturer and design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers, who further distribute these products under their own brands.

The company has four manufacturing facilities, with one located in the SIDCUL Haridwar industrial park in Uttarakhand and three in Noida in the National Capital Region.

The company works with customers to develop, manufacture and supply products that are designed by them.

Its products are categorised

LED lighting

Refrigeration lights

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS piping

The company's LED lighting offerings focus on the premium segment and include lighting, fittings, fixtures, accessories and components.

The firm provides lighting solutions—lights, drivers and controls—to commercial refrigeration equipment suppliers under its refrigeration light segment. It manufactures an alternative to polyvinyl chloride or PVC piping called ABS piping that is primarily used by US customers for plumbing applications in the recreational vehicles that they fit out.

It also manufactures and assembles other products, including fan regulators that are designed by clients, light strips, moulding, and other components and spares.

The largest customer is Signify Innovations India Ltd., erstwhile Philips Electronics India Ltd.

In the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022, it derived 78.81% of proforma consolidated revenues from operations from repeat customers.