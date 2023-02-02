Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Flat As Adani Group Stocks Slide; I.T. Stocks Gain

The Indian benchmark indices opened lower in trade on Thursday after they ended mixed amid volatility on the budget session on Thursday.

Adani Group shares witnessed deep cuts in trade on Wednesday after its FPO was fully subscribed despite, short-seller Hindenberg Reseach's report on the company, however, Adani Enterprises withdrew its FPO later on Wednesday, citing martekt volatility.

Asian shares advanced with the U.S. and Europe futures on Thursday, extending the rally on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made progress in its battle against inflation. It raised interest rates by 25 basis points, which now stand at 4.5–4.75%.

As of 9:19 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 474 points or 0.79% at 59,234.53 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 146 points or 0.83% lower at 17,470.25.