Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Flat As Adani Group Stocks Slide; I.T. Stocks Gain
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 2.
- Oldest First
Adani Group Stocks Mixed In Trade
Adani Enterprises Ltd. declined after opening higher in pre-market trade where as Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. were also trading lower.
ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd., on the other hand, rose in trade.
Source: Bloomberg
Banking Shares Decline
Shares of Banking companies declined in trade on Thursday after a volatile trading session on the budget day.
State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. declined in trade.
The NSE Nifty Bank Index declined 0.86% in trade. Eight out of of total twelve constituents compiled by the gauge advanced, while four declined.
Source: NSE
Adani Group Stocks Slide
Shares of Adani Enterprises opened 10% higher on Thursday before quickly reversing gains and plunging 10% to Rs 1,921.85.
The scrip, on Wednesday, had extended losses up to 35%.
So far on Thursday, the stock was trading 12.1 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 14, suggesting that it might be oversold.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone also reversed its 3% openeing gains to plunge 10% at Rs 445.65. It was trading 19.8 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 9, suggesting the stock might be oversold.
Adani Total Gas plunged 10% to Rs 1707.7 at open, set to extend losses for the seventh straight session. The scrip was trading 0.2 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 15, indicating that the stock may be oversold.
Adani Transmission was trading 10% lower at Rs 1,551.15 after declining 8% at open. Total traded quantity stood at 1.7 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index at 20 suggested that the stock may be oversold.
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened lower in trade on Thursday after they ended mixed amid volatility on the budget session on Thursday.
Adani Group shares witnessed deep cuts in trade on Wednesday after its FPO was fully subscribed despite, short-seller Hindenberg Reseach's report on the company, however, Adani Enterprises withdrew its FPO later on Wednesday, citing martekt volatility.
Asian shares advanced with the U.S. and Europe futures on Thursday, extending the rally on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made progress in its battle against inflation. It raised interest rates by 25 basis points, which now stand at 4.5–4.75%.
As of 9:19 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 474 points or 0.79% at 59,234.53 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 146 points or 0.83% lower at 17,470.25.
SBI Life Insurance Co., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd. and HCL Technologies were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Enterprise Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., SBI Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Yield On The 10-Year Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened lower by three bps at 7.25% on Thursday. It closed at 7.28% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg