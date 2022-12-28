Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Consumer Durables Gain

Shares of the consumer durable companies rose in trade on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty Consumer Durables Index was up 1.17% in trade.

Out of the 15 constituents of the index, about 12 advanced while three declined.

The top gainers of the gauge were Titan Co., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., and TTK Prestige Ltd., rose more than 1%.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Blue Start Ltd. and Dixon Technologies India Ltd., declined in trade.

Source: NSE