Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Consumer Durables Gain
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 28.
Stocks Of Consumer Durable Companies Rise
Shares of the consumer durable companies rose in trade on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty Consumer Durables Index was up 1.17% in trade.
Out of the 15 constituents of the index, about 12 advanced while three declined.
The top gainers of the gauge were Titan Co., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., and TTK Prestige Ltd., rose more than 1%.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Blue Start Ltd. and Dixon Technologies India Ltd., declined in trade.
Power Grid Corp of India Up After Bunch Trade
Shares of Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. rose 1.43% in trade on Wednesday after 2.04 million changed hands in a bunched trade.
The stock gained as much as 2.70%, the most since Dec. 19. It trades at 4.7 times its 30-day average volume.
Out of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, five suggest 'hold' and one recommends to sell the stock.
Jubilant Pharmova Advances In Trade
Shares of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd rose 1.66% in trade on Wednesday. It gained as much as 5.75%, the most since Dec. 9. The stock trades at 10.6 times its 30-day average volume.
Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities maintained a 'buy' rating on the scrip with a target price of Rs 432, implying an upside of 15% from the current price.
As per the brokerage, Jubilant Pharmova's radiopharma business is back to pre-covid level and is expected to grow in double digits from the next fiscal with new launches.
Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest 'hold' and one recommends to sell the stock.
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday, tracking the weak global cues as the U.S. and Asian stocks declined.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened down by points 116 or 0.19% at 60,811.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 48 points or 0.26% lower at 18,084.75.
Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Titan Co., Britannia Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, ONGC Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and TCS Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices traded lower on Wednesday; S&P BSE MidCap was down by 0.43%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.44%.
Ten out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE advanced, while eight declined and two remained unchanged.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,214 rose, 1,064 declined, and 106 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Rises
The yield on the 10-year bond rose three basis points to open at 7.33% on Wednesday.
It closed at 7.31% on Tuesday.
