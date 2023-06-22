Sansera Engineering Shares Hit Record As 8.3% Equity Changes Hands

Shares of Sansera Engineering Ltd. hit a record high after two large trades on Thursday.

Around 44 lakh shares and 21.2 lakh shares, or a total of 8.3% equity, changed hands in two large trades in the pre-open session, according to Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, BQ Prime reported that the two shareholders of Sansera Engineering would sell a combined 14.1% stake in the company. Client Ebene will sell 47.8 lakh shares, or 9% equity, and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene will sell 26.8 lakh shares, or 5.1% equity, in a large trade on June 22, according to terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime.

The shareholders aim to raise up to Rs 627.5 crore from the stake sale on the higher end of the price band. The shares are offered at a price range of Rs 799.85 to Rs 841.95 apiece, representing a discount of up to 5% to the closing price on Wednesday. The sellers are subject to a 90-day lock-in period, according to the terms. Nomura is the sole placement agent for the deal.