Reliance Industries, Tata Communications Shares Rise On Nvidia Tie-Ups

Shares of Tata Communications were trading 1.86% higher at Rs 1,920.30 apiece in comparison with a 0.54% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:26 a.m. It rose as much as 2.69% to hit a record high of Rs 1,935.9.

The stock has risen 50.05% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Of the eight analysts tracking Tata Communications, three maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as many suggest 'hold' and two recommend 'sell'. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 13.4%.