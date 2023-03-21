Reliance Industries Shares Available At A Bargain, Says CLSA

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. are available at a bargain after a near 20% plunge in less than four months as the price does not factor in its growth plans, according to CLSA.

The current price is just 5% above a conservative valuation at which the oil-to-telecom conglomerate sold stakes in Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ltd. to private equity firms nearly three years ago, CLSA said in a March 20 note.

CLSA values RIL's oil-to-chemicals unit at a 15% discount to the agreed enterprise value of $75 billion at which it planned to sell stake to Aramco.

This implies a "paltry" $9 billion being assigned to the progress since mid-2020 including clean energy capex plan worth $10 billion; doubling of retail selling space and e-commerce reach; telecom tariff hikes and an expected $25-billion spend on 5G.

There is a good chance of a Jio or retail IPO in the next 12 months, it said. Despite rising 5G capex, consolidated leverage should remain under control and well below 2x its Ebitda, CLSA said.