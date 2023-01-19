ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra Lifespace Shares Jump After Securing Redevelopment Projects In Mumbai

Company will redevelop two adjacent residential societies in Santacruz West, Mumbai, having revenue potential of Rs 500 crore.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Residential property developed by Mahindra Lifespace. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. gained the most in nine months since Aug. 19, after it won two redevelopment projects in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

The said project has a revenue potential of Rs 500 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of the company jumped 7.36% to Rs 373.40 apiece as of 11:13 a.m., compared with a 0.22% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded volume so far was at 47.6 times its 30-day average.

The eight analysts tracking the company, maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 35.5%.

