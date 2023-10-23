LIC Buys Over 50% Of Shares Offered In Hudco's OFS

Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. bought 52.6% of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.'s offer for sale.

That has increased the insurance provider holding in Hudco to 8.9% equity, or 17.8 crore shares, from 5.2% equity, or 10.4 crore shares, held earlier, according to an exchange filing.

Hudco had offered 14 crore shares, representing 7% equity in the company, including a green shoe option of 7 crore shares.

The bid took place at the floor price of Rs 79 apiece, which was subscribed to 2.1 times on its first day and reserved for non-retail investors.