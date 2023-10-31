Inox Wind Energy Raises Rs 800 Crore After Stake Sale In Inox Wind

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. has raised around Rs 800 crore through sale of equity shares in unit Inox Wind Ltd., with an aim to pare down debt.

The transaction was executed via block deals on the stock exchanges and witnessed participation by several marquee, long-only domestic and foreign institutional investors, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The funds will be infused into Inox Wind and utilised to pare down Inox Wind's external debt, strengthening its balance sheet, the company said.

Inox Wind Energy is the promoter of Inox Wind.

Following the deal, Inox Wind has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company, whose shareholding is now down to 38.43% from 50.20%, the parent firm said.