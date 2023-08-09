Inox Wind Energy Shares Gain After Its Promoters Sell Stake To Pay Debt

Shares of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday after its promoters raised Rs 500 crore after selling equity shares in a large trade.

The funds raised are proposed to be infused into Inox Wind Energy and will be utilised for the repayment of the company's existing debt, it said in a press release.

This is a significant step taken by Inox Wind Energy towards becoming net-debt free, the company said.