Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Friday.The local currency strengthened 32 paise to open at 82.27 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at 82.59 on Thursday.
"As long as the dollar-rupee pair holds 82.30, it is likely to rebound towards 82.80," ICICI Securities said. "Only a move below the support of 82.30 would weaken the pair towards 82.10."
WRITTEN BY
Swastika Mukhopadhyay is a desk writer at BQ Prime, who...more
