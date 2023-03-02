Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as U.S. yields rose amid fears of further tightening of interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The local currency weakened 6 paise to open at 82.57 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at 82.51 on Wednesday.

As of 9:46 a.m., it was trading at 82.57 against the U.S. dollar.