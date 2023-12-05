HCC Stock Surges To Over Five-Year High On Deal To Sell Swiss Unit

Shares of Hindustan Construction Co. surged 9% to an over five-year high on Tuesday after it announced that it will sell its entire stake in Swiss construction unit to a French company for Rs 928 crore.

HCC subsidiary Steiner AG, Switzerland, entered into a share purchase agreement with Demathieu Bard to sell its entire stake in Steiner Construction SA, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this month or the beginning of the next year, it said.