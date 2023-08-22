Eros International Case: SAT Refuses To Interfere With SEBI's Interim Order

In an interim ex-parte order on June 22, SEBI had barred Eros and four others, including Lulla and Dwivedi, from accessing the securities market for alleged misrepresentation of financial statements and siphoning off funds. The regulator had also barred Lulla and Dwivedi from holding any key positions in any listed company until further orders.

In 2012–2013 and 2018–2019, Eros made misstatements in the books of the accounts of the company to divert funds to its related parties in violation of the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, according to the regulator,

In its investigation, SEBI found that the company entered into agreements with several companies to develop films and with several others to distribute content. On the failure of these companies to pay the debts and deliver the content, Eros wrote off Rs 520 crore and Rs 1,553 crore respectively for distribution rights and in terms of content development advances. Eros allegedly diverted Rs 687 crore through this write off. It was later found that the companies were fictitious and had a common directorship with Eros in 11 out of 18 instances.