Brigade Enterprises Shares At Record High After Q2 Profit Doubles

Brigade Enterprises' stock rose as much as 7.99% during the day to a lifetime high of Rs 750.20 apiece. It pared gains to trade 4.15% higher at Rs 723.15 apiece, compared to a 0.69% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.19 a.m.

The stock has risen 27.68% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 24 times of its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.85.

Fourteen out of 15 analysts tracking Brigade Enterprises maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 43.3%.