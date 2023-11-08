Brigade Enterprises Q2 Results: Profit Rises On Deferred Tax Credit, Revenue Up 55%

Other Highlights

New bookings in the real estate segment in Q2 FY24 was at 1.67 million square feet, valued at Rs 1,249 crore.

Collections for Q2 stood at Rs 1,439 crore as compared with Rs 1,244 crore in Q1, an increase of 15%.

"All business verticals contributed significantly to the growth of the company in Q2 of FY24. With a robust pipeline of launches in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, we are confident that we will sustain the momentum, going forward," said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises closed over 4% higher at Rs 696 apiece on the BSE ahead of the earnings announcement, as compared with a 0.05% rise in the benchmark Sensex on Wednesday.