Ambuja Cements Shares Rise 7% On Plan To Increase Stake In Sanghi Industries

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. rose to a 10-month high on Tuesday, driven by a rally in Adani Group shares and its plan to acquire additional stake in Sanghi Industries Ltd.

Ambuja Cements will acquire an additional 2.23% stake in Sanghi Industries for Rs 121.90 per equity share, an exchange filing said. The company has already acquired 54.51% stake in Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,185 crore.

The earlier acquisition was funded through internal accruals leading to Ambuja Cements controlling a majority stake in Sanghi Industries. After the acquisition, Ambuja's consolidated capacity has increased to 74.6 MTPA from the earlier 68.5 MTPA.

The company is also looking to increase its coastal footprint to 15 MTPA across the west coast markets, by expanding the existing port at Sanghipuram to accommodate larger vessels. The additional capacity is expected to be commissioned in the next 30 months, the company said.

"Recognising the Adani Group's expertise in marine infrastructure, plans are underway to expand the Sanghipuram port's capacity to handle larger vessels, facilitating cost-effective transportation of clinker and cement via sea routes," said Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer of Adani Group's cement business.

Other Adani Group stocks gained as well, with Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. hitting upper circuit on Tuesday.