Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 95,195 Crore To Investor Wealth

All stocks of Adani Group extended gains on Tuesday after a report said that the US provided financing to the conglomerate's port terminal in Sri Lanka after concluding that allegations by Hindenburg Research were not relevant.

The gains on Tuesday were led by Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. The group's market capitalisation rose as much as Rs 95,195 crore to over Rs 12.88 lakh crore in early trading. It gave up some of the gains with the market value at Rs 12.80 lakh crore, adding Rs 86,097 to investor wealth, at 10:33 a.m.

The fresh trigger came as the Bloomberg reported that International Development Finance Corp. was satisfied that the short-seller’s claims weren’t applicable to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., the company spearheading the Colombo project. Around the same time, Adani Green Energy Ltd. announced that it raised $1.36 billion from a consortium of eight international banks as project finance.

That came amid a market-wide rally after the BJP's astounding victory in the three Hindi belt states. The conglomerate's plan to ramp up capex to drive growth has also added to investor confidence.