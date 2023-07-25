SEBI's Rule On Promoter Disclosures Will Now Cover These Agreements

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's amended disclosure norms for listed companies have come into effect.

According to the revised regulations, listed companies must now disclose all agreements made by promoters, directors, key managerial personnel, employees, etc., with a company or third parties if they have a significant impact on the control or management of the listed company.

All such existing and future agreements will need to be disclosed, even if the listed company is not a party to them.

The proposal, which was initially made in February, was approved by the markets regulator in its March board meeting and was made effective on July 16. However, unlike the proposal, the notified regulation doesn’t require such agreements to be approved by the shareholders.

The disclosure requirement is based on the material nature of the agreement, says Lalit Kumar, partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors. There is no identified list of agreements that need to be disclosed, he said.