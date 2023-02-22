SEBI Proposes A Fix For Secret Agreements, Special Rights, Permanent Board Seats

All material agreements between shareholders impacting control or management of the listed entity will soon need to be disclosed, according to a latest proposal by SEBI.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has noted that several agreements between shareholders could have a significant impact on the management of the company, even without the company being privy to them.

According to the markets regulator, there have been several recent instances where promoters have imposed serious restrictions on a company in their agreements with third parties. These agreements, according to SEBI, escape disclosure as the listed entity is often not a party to them.

Disclosure about such agreements, according to the proposal, will have to be made in the annual report of the company starting April 1, 2023. Promoters, related parties, and shareholders will be obligated to disclose these to the company within two working days.

The regulator has also proposed board and shareholder scrutiny of agreements, which impose liability or restriction on the listed entity.

The board of directors will have to provide a detailed rationale as to whether the agreement is in the economic interest of the listed entity.

Such agreements cannot be given effect to unless and until approved by the shareholders of the listed entity via a special resolution, that is , majority of minority must give its approval.

The proposals will apply to existing agreements too. The parties to the agreement, which impacts the management, control, places restrictions or liability on the listed company, will need to disclose it to the stock exchanges before May 31; the board will need to provide an opinion on it and it has to be placed before the shareholders for ratification on the first AGM or EGM post April 1 this year.