Reliance Capital Insolvency: Torrent Investment Seeks To Halt Second Round Of Auction

The committee of creditors' decision to conduct a second round of auction for Reliance Capital Ltd. is a "brazen attempt" to make an earlier court order infructuous, Torrent Investments Pvt. argued on Thursday.

The Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group emerged as the highest bidder with a Rs 8,640-crore offer for the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Capital.

On Jan. 3, the National Company Law Tribunal had granted an interim relief to Torrent.

It had directed the NBFC's administrator from placing the alleged non-compliant plan of the Hinduja Group before the CoC. The Hinduja Group reportedly revised its bid from Rs 8,110 crore to Rs 9,000 crore after the auction had concluded.

According to Torrent, revision of a resolution plan post the conclusion of the bidding process is against the very essence of the challenge mechanism adopted by the administrator.

Unable to consider the revised bid proposed by Hinduja, the committee of creditors unanimously decided on Tuesday to extend the first round of auctions to accept fresh bids from eligible bidders.

The minimum threshold is set at Rs 9,500 crore for this round, Rs 500 crore more than than the last round.