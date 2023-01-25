Reliance Capital Insolvency: Creditors' Committee Fails To Get Relief At NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal refused to express any opinion on the merits of the Reliance Capital Ltd. insolvency case.

Since the matter is already pending before the National Company Law Tribunal and has been going on since Jan 3, the ask of the tribunal seeking a week to pronounce a detailed order is not unwarranted, the appellate tribunal said on Wednesday.

The Committee of Creditors approached the NCLAT on Wednesday seeking relief against the interim directions of the tribunal.

Arguing for the CoC, senior counsel Kapil Sabil said that the interim injunction against the extended challenge mechanism is costing the public money everyday. The Committee of Creditors is entitled to say that an offer is suboptimal, he said. "The order of NCLT is coming in the way of proper discovery of price."