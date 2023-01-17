Reliance Capital's CoC Is 'Clandestinely Doing What's Prohibited', Says Torrent

Reliance Capital Ltd.'s creditors' committee is trying to prove that bids of both Torrent Investments Ltd. and Hinduja Group are sub-optimal, so that it can start a fresh auction without impediments, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the insolvency court on Tuesday.

Arguing for Torrent, Rohatgi said this approach of the CoC is illegal and should not be allowed. The committee is "clandestinely doing what’s prohibited", he said.

The argument that Torrent’s bid is non-compliant is baseless. The minutes of the CoC's meeting along with an e-mail communication dated Jan. 7 prove otherwise, counsels representing Torrent Investments said.

The law only allows a single round of auction and does not recognise multiple rounds, Rohatgi said. The commercial wisdom of the CoC ends at the determination of auction mechanism. Moreover, there is no surety that this would be the last round of auctions, he argued.