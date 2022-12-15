Sula Vineyards IPO: Check Allotment Date, GMP Today & Final Subscription Status
Check the subscription status and grey market premium (GMP) of the Sula Vineyards IPO and know the share allotment date.
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Sula Vineyards, which was open for subscription from December 12, 2022, to December 14, 2022, received a muted response from bidders on the final day of subscription. However, the public issue was fully subscribed by the end of the bidding process.
The Sula Vineyards IPO was a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 26,900,532 equity shares by the company’s investors, promoter, and other shareholders. At the upper end of the price band at ₹357 per share, the Sula Vineyards IPO is expected to fetch ₹960 Crore.
Before we check the subscription status of the Sula Vineyards IPO, its GMP today, and the share allotment date for Sula Vineyards, let’s take a look at the timeline of this IPO.
Sula Vineyards IPO Timeline
Sula Vineyards IPO: Subscription Status
At the end of the bidding process on December 14, 2022, the Sula Vineyards IPO received bids for 4,38,36,954 shares as against 1,88,30,372 shares on offer. The quota reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 4.13 times and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 1.65 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category of the Sula Vineyards IPO was subscribed 1.51 times.
Sula Vineyards IPO GMP Today
The price band for the Sula Vineyards IPO was set at ₹340-₹357 per share. As per market observers, the GMP (grey market premium) of the shares of Sula Vineyards today has fallen to ₹10 after receiving a cold response from bidders.
Sula Vineyards IPO: Allotment Date
The shares of Sula Vineyards are most likely to list on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) on December 22, 2022, and the winemaker is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on December 19, 2022. KFin Technologies is the registrar for the Sula Vineyards IPO.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.