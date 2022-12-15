Sula Vineyards IPO: Check Allotment Date, GMP Today & Final Subscription Status

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Sula Vineyards, which was open for subscription from December 12, 2022, to December 14, 2022, received a muted response from bidders on the final day of subscription. However, the public issue was fully subscribed by the end of the bidding process.

The Sula Vineyards IPO was a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 26,900,532 equity shares by the company’s investors, promoter, and other shareholders. At the upper end of the price band at ₹357 per share, the Sula Vineyards IPO is expected to fetch ₹960 Crore.

Before we check the subscription status of the Sula Vineyards IPO, its GMP today, and the share allotment date for Sula Vineyards, let’s take a look at the timeline of this IPO.