Attrition Rates: Foot Soldiers Of Private Indian Banks Hopping Posts More Frequently

Indian private banks are having an increasingly hard time retaining their young employees.

Across functions like sales, call centres and tele-marketing, this cohort of workers are the foot soldiers for banks. They sell loans, gather deposits and manage client relationships, but given the attrition trends among private banks, they don't seem too keen to stick around.

Aggressive sales targets, limited immediate growth potential, inappropriate workplace behaviour—which recently came to the fore—and long work hours are all contributing to this rush for their doors seen among younger employees, according to two junior bankers and a senior private banker BQ Prime spoke with.

All of them spoke on the condition of anonymity since they aren't authorised to speak with the media.

For instance, while getting promoted at a global bank takes about two to three years, it stretches to four or five years at Indian banks, which serves as a deterrent for young employees, the first of the two junior bankers, said.

Jobs in call centres also tend to be gruelling since most people who call or receive these calls aren't typically patient or polite, the senior private banker said. So, it's understandable that some people wish to leave after a year or two, this person added.

The bouquet of push factors coming from private banks is well reflected in the attrition rates seen at banks.

For India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank Ltd., the overall employee attrition rate has jumped to 34.15% in FY23 from 27.6% in FY22. The attrition rate among non-supervisory staff—which includes sales officers—was even higher at 39%, according to HDFC Bank's FY23 annual report.