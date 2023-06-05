HDFC Bank Suspends Employee Seen Abusing Subordinates In Viral Video

HDFC Bank Ltd. has suspended an employee, who was seen speaking abusively to his subordinates in a video circulated on social media.

The employee was suspended on the basis of a preliminary enquiry and a detailed investigation has been initiated, according to a bank spokesperson.

"We at HDFC Bank have a zero tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect," the spokesperson said.

In the viral video, the employee was seen abusively talking to his subordinates during an online meeting, for not being able to meet daily targets. He was heard asking his junior employees to sell at least 75 insurance policies in a day.