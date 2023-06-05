HDFC Bank Suspends Employee Seen Abusing Subordinates In Viral Video
HDFC Bank Ltd. has suspended an employee, who was seen speaking abusively to his subordinates in a video circulated on social media.
The employee was suspended on the basis of a preliminary enquiry and a detailed investigation has been initiated, according to a bank spokesperson.
"We at HDFC Bank have a zero tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect," the spokesperson said.
In the viral video, the employee was seen abusively talking to his subordinates during an online meeting, for not being able to meet daily targets. He was heard asking his junior employees to sell at least 75 insurance policies in a day.
With reports of misseling by bank employees, a Reserve Bank of India committee for the review of customer service standards at Indian lenders has submitted its report on Monday.
The six-member committee headed by former deputy governor BP Kanungo was given the primary mandate to evaluate and review the quality of the customer service, identify best practices, and suggest measures for making improvements.
The committee made recommendations including making the charter of customer rights enforceable, assessment of quality of customer service through periodic and thematic studies at regulated entities by the RBI, and training in soft skills of customer-facing employees to reduce misbehaviour.