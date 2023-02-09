Zomato Q3 Results: From Top-Level Exits To New Offerings — Key Takeaways

Zomato had earlier guided for reaching adjusted Ebitda break-even (ex-quick commerce) by the second quarter of 2023-24. It stuck to its target in this quarter.

"The current slowdown in demand was unexpected, which is impacting the growth in food delivery profits. But despite that, we think we are in a good position to meet our profitability goal."

It said the business is already break-even ex-quick commerce in January 2023 and there is a "good chance" of getting to adjusted Ebitda break-even (ex-quick commerce) in the current quarter.

Last year, investors had been far more focused on profitability, Deepinder said.

"As a company, we have been constantly re-evaluating and optimizing investments across the board, including taking a hard look at resource allocation across functions, shutting down non-performing markets, reassessing our headcount, among others."

In January, Zomato made an exit from 225 smaller cities, which contributed 0.3% of its gross order value in the December quarter.

"Performance of these cities was not very encouraging in the past few quarters, and we did not feel the payback period on our investments in these cities was acceptable."

For Hyperpure, which is a B2B business of supplying ingredients and kitchen supplies to restaurants, Zomato said it is choosing growth over profitability currently.

It added that Hyperpure is a multi-city business, with each city at a different stage on the profitability curve. "Our oldest city Bangalore (4+ years old) is already close to being profitable and hence, the newer cities are the largest contributor to losses in this business."

Zomato said the dining out business is starting to take off, but still doesn't contribute meaningfully to the overall size of the business.

Its quick commerce acquisition, Blinkit, posted an adjusted Ebitda loss of Rs 227 crore, down from Rs 259 crore in the previous quarter.

"We are an early-stage business, so any macro slowdown doesn't have a visible large scale impact on our growth metrics. Blinkit is also less impacted vis-à-vis the food delivery business as our typical purchase basket tends to be more skewed towards essential/non-discretionary spends," Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive officer at Blinkit said.

Blinkit's average order value also dipped from Rs 568 to Rs 553 sequentially.

"The slight downward pressure on AOVs might be a result of the slowdown where customers are preferring to buy smaller packs instead of larger ones."

Dhindsa said Blinkit can be profitable even at 20% lower AOVs. "Our job here is to cater to customer needs and shape behaviour where needed to make this a profitable business."