Zomato Temporarily Halts 10-Minute Food Delivery Service

Zomato Ltd. has halted its 10-minute food delivery service, Zomato Instant, for now as it moves towards rebranding the business.

"Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact and no people are impacted by this decision," a Zomato spokesperson told BQ Prime.

The service was introduced in March last year, piloting in Gurugram with four stations. The company had said finishing stations would house bestseller items—around 20–30 dishes—from various restaurants on the basis of demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.