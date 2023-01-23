Zomato Temporarily Halts 10-Minute Food Delivery Service
Zomato is working on a new menu with partners and rebranding the business, said their spokesperson.
Zomato Ltd. has halted its 10-minute food delivery service, Zomato Instant, for now as it moves towards rebranding the business.
"Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact and no people are impacted by this decision," a Zomato spokesperson told BQ Prime.
The service was introduced in March last year, piloting in Gurugram with four stations. The company had said finishing stations would house bestseller items—around 20–30 dishes—from various restaurants on the basis of demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.
The service has been discontinued since Jan. 1 on the app.
Since listing, Zomato, alongside new-age peers, has seen its valuations tumbling due to profitability concerns. It has also seen a top-level leadership exodus ever since, with as many as three co-founders quitting.
Pankaj Chaddah left in 2018, while Mohit Gupta, Gunjan Patidar and Gaurav Gupta left after the company went public. This leaves only Chief Executive officer Deepinder Goyal and Head of People Development Akriti Chopra at the founder level.