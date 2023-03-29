VST Tillers Has An Aggressive Growth Outlook Even As Rural Fears Persist

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. has an aggressive growth outlook as the maker of farm equipment does not expect a slowing economy to hamper demand for its products.

The company faced some delays in the revenue projects due to the economic conditions and this affected the timelines of the business, Antony Cherukara, chief executive officer at the company, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview. But the company is looking "for a compounded annual growth rate of 40% in three years".

The company has witnessed a 20% growth in power tillers business and expects this to continue for the next two–three years, according to Cherukara.

Cherukara's optimism contrasts with concerns about slowing growth in the near term. While the rural economy is showing delayed signs of a pick-up, India is expected feel some pain as central banks suppress demand to contain runaway inflation. Even more so when heatwaves are expected to hurt crops and there is a risk of an El Nino.