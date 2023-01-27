Vedanta Q3 Results: Profit Drops 41% But Beats Estimates

Vedanta Ltd. reported a 41% decline in net profit for the three months ended December. The bottom line, however, exceeded average analyst estimates.

The mining major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,464 crore for the quarter under review, compared with Rs 4,164 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. The analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated net income of Rs 1,742.9 crore.

Revenue for the Anil Agarwal-led company changed little during the quarter, and was at Rs 33,691 crore compared to Rs 33,697 crore in the previous year.