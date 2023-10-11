UPI: Zooming Merchant Payments Bring MDR Back On The Discussion Table

The noise around the rise of Unified Payments Interface has brought the discussions on merchant discount regime back on the table. While a ‘no MDR on UPI’ regime has helped the system grow, its absence has also pained those bearing the associated costs.

"There are no pitfalls of free UPI but the ecosystem is developing. For how long can the government or banks compensate for MDR?" said Mihir Gandhi, partner, payments transformation at PwC India.

The latest monthly data for September shows that the shift from cash to cashless payments has been pivoted by UPI like never before, with the number of transactions crossing 10 billion for the second straight month.

The pinnacle came on the back of a rise in person-to-merchant transactions, which grew faster than person-to-person transactions on a year-on-year basis in the first six months of this calendar year, according to the Worldline India Digital Payments Report.

While merchant payments are still relatively lower value than person-to-person transactions, the pace of volume growth has been significantly higher in 2023.

In absolute terms, the volume of P2M transactions stood at 2,915 crore between January-June, up 119% YoY. The value stood at Rs 19.18 lakh crore, up 72% from the same period last year.

However, the volume of P2P transactions witnessed only a 22% YoY increase to 2,275 crore, and the value grew to Rs 63.99 lakh crore, up 41% from a year ago.