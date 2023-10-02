UPI Transactions Cross 10 Billion Mark For Second Month In September

The Unified Payments Interface crossed the 10-billion transactions mark in September for the second straight month, after reaching the level in August.

Over 10.55 billion transactions were recorded until Sept. 30, National Payments Corp. of India said, while sharing the payment systems statistics on 'X'. This was slightly lower from 10.58 billion transactions in August. However, up 55% from the 6.78 billion transactions recorded a year ago.

The overall value of transactions stood at Rs 15.79 lakh crore in September 2023 from Rs 15.76 lakh crore in August 2023. It stood at Rs 11.16 lakh crore transactions in September 2022.