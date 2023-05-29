Sun Pharma Q4 Results Review: Analysts Positive On Global Specialty Pipeline, Branded Portfolio

Most analysts remain positive on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. maintaining a 'buy', citing long-term growth prospects due to its strong branded portfolio and pipeline of specialty drugs.

The company reported net profit of Rs 1,984 crore in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2023 as against a loss of Rs 2,277 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,978-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sun Pharma Q4 Results FY23: Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue is up 16% to Rs 10,931 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,968 crore).

Ebitda was up 30% at Rs 2,829 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,993 crore).

Margin at 25.9% versus 23.1%. (Bloomberg estimate: 27.3%).

Shares of Sun Pharma declined 0.76% to Rs 962.50 apiece as of 9:15 a.m., compared with a 0.62% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 39 have a 'buy' rating, two suggest a 'hold,' and one recommends a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.8%.