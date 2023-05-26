Sun Pharma Q4 Results: Revenue Up 16%, Profit Meets Estimates

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported a profit in the fourth quarter in line with analyst estimates, driven by growth across geographies.

India's largest drugmaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,984 crore in the January-March quarter, as against a loss of Rs 2,277 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,978 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Excluding the exceptional items, adjusted net profit for the quarter was Rs 2,156 crore, up 36.3% over a year earlier.

Sequentially, the profit fell 8%.