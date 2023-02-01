ADVERTISEMENT
Sun Pharma Q3 Review: Analysts Optimistic On Global Specialty Pipeline, India Business

Most analysts are optimistic about Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and recommend a 'buy,' citing long-term prospects because it has a strong branded portfolio and pipeline of specialty drugs with healthy margins.

The company's third-quarter net profit rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 2,166 crore, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,082-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sun Pharma Q3 Results FY23: Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue is up 14% to Rs 11,241 crore (the consensus estimate is Rs 11,101 crore).

  • Ebitda was up 15% at Rs 3,007 crore (consensus estimate: Rs 2,945 crore).

  • Margin at 26.7% versus 26.5%. (Consensus estimate: 26.5%).

Shares of Sun Pharma declined 1.85% to Rs 1,015.40 apiece as of 9:40 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.51% ahead of the Union Budget 2023.

Of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 42 have a 'buy' rating, three suggest a 'hold,' and one recommends a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.8%.

Brokerages' take on Sun Pharma's quarterly results:

Motilal Oswal

  • Maintains a 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,220 apiece, implying an upside of 18%.

  • In-line earnings were led by improving traction in specialty sales, better emerging market traction, and a currency benefit.

  • This was despite regulatory hurdle at Halol and step-up in other expenses - higher selling and distribution spend.

  • Good visibility for sustainable earnings growth going forward is due to an enhanced focus on strengthening specialty franchises through the addition of products in dermatology, increasing footprint for better reach/promotional activities, outperforming the industry in branded generics markets, and building a niche ANDA pipeline.

  • Adjusting for one-time milestone payment, Q3FY23 revenue was up 13% year-on-year.

  • Specialty sales were 21.6% year-on-year (ex-milestone), led by Illumya/Winlevi.

  • The increase in R&D on the specialty portfolio is partly due to trials related to additional indications for Illumya.

  • The increased prescriptions and onboarding of pharmacy benefit managers are driving sales of Winlevi.

  • The stoppage of shipments from Halol has led to a decline in U.S. generics sales (ex-Taro).

  • This was offset to some extent by two new launches in Q3 and market share gains in existing products.

  • Patent expiry related to Istamet (diabetes drug) and challenges in gastric division affected the growth in the domestic formulations.

Systematix

  • Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,232 apiece, implying an upside of 19%.

  • Earnings in-line with estimates.

  • Despite the impact of the Halol import alert, the U.S. business grew, led by specialty assets—Levulan, Ilumya, Winlevi, and Cequa.

  • The India business was impacted by price cuts taken on two in-licensed products that went off patent and poor performance in the Gastro-Intestinal business unit.

  • Higher R&D expenses, depreciation, and other operational costs plugged margin expansion during the quarter.

  • Also one-off costs related to Halol import alert.

  • The company continues to build its specialty business through acquisitions and licencing deals.

  • Recent addition of NCE drug – Deuruxolitinib through acquisition of Concert Pharma, adds visibility to the growth in the specialty business.

  • Expect the drug to be commercially launched in early CY24.

  • Sun Pharma also launched Sezaby in January, the first and only product approved for treating seizures in neonatal patients.

  • The two products will strengthen the company’s specialty portfolio.

  • Key growth levers in FY24–FY25 are:

    1) High single-digit to low double-digit growth in India, emerging markets, and specialty assets, which contribute about 72% of revenue,

    2) Launch of complex generic assets in the US (including gRevlimid)

    3) Turnaround in its Taro subsidiary,

    4) Leveraging the balance sheet for opportunistic acquisitions and in-licensing deals

    5) Improved realisation in Winlevi, led by improving insurance coverage.

Nirmal Bang

  • Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,202 apiece, implying an upside of 16%.

  • Results were in line with estimates; revenue grew on the back of strong growth in the US specialty segment.

  • Strong sales in the specialty segment in the US were partially offset by a decline in the generics business due to the import alert at the Halol plant.

  • Improvements in the existing specialty products’ margins and changes in mix are likely to be offset by continuous spending on the expansion of the specialty pipeline.

  • Positive on Sun Pharma due to the following factors:

    (i) Ramp-up of branded and specialty businesses in the US (the recently acquired Deuroxolitinib would further strengthen the specialty pipeline).

    (ii) Continued growth in India business

    (iii) Potential inorganic opportunity due to a strong balance sheet, especially in dermatology, ophthalmology, and oncology specialty segments, and

    (iv) Maintenance of a healthy Ebitda margin of around 27% despite higher R&D spends.

