Sun Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates

Sun Pharma's share in the Indian market, according to the AIOCD-AWACS MAT December 2022 report, was at 8.5%, up 30 basis points—the highest in the country.

"Specialty is expected to continue as a key growth driver for Sun. We are investing to scale up this business, especially in our core therapy areas," said Sun Pharma's managing director Dilip Shanghvi, in the exchange filing.

The company had also announced the acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2023.

"Concert’s lead asset, deuroxolitinib, has a potential best-in-class profile in Alopecia Areata, an area of dermatology with high unmet need. We are excited to offer this new treatment option to dermatologists worldwide. Given our commercial strength, we would be well-positioned to bring this product to market," Shanghvi said.