Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Infosys, Zee, ICICI Bank, HAL, Muthoot Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion

Shares in Asia opened lower after Jerome Powell warned interest rates may have to climb further, stunting a rally in stocks and bonds and sending investors back to the dollar.

Shares fell in Australia, South Korea and Japan, whereas equity futures for Hong Kong declined in moves that followed a drop for the S&P 500 on Thursday.

The U.S. benchmark slipped 0.8%, ending eight days of gains — it’s best run since 2021. The Nasdaq 100 fell by the same margin, and contracts for the two U.S. indexes edged lower early Friday.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.64% and Bitcoin was above 36,000-level. Brent crude was trading above $80 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was below $76-mark.

At 5:45 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 6 points of 0.03% at 19,474.

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses to end lower on Thursday. The real estate and auto sectors advanced, whereas fast-moving consumer goods, information technology and energy shares declined.

The Sensex ended below the 64,900 level, about 200 points from the day's high, whereas the Nifty slipped below the 19,400 mark, 50 points from Thursday's high.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the twelfth day in a row on Thursday. While foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,712.3 crore, domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,512.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.29 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.