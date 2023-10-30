Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, BPCL, Adani Green, Bombay Dyeing, M&M Financial Services

Asian stocks set to have a cautious open as investors prepare for the major central bank decision. Oil prices dropped as Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza has started slower than anticipated, according to Bloomberg report.

Brent crude fell to $89.51 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was trading around the $84.52 mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.88%, whereas Bitcoin was above the $34,000 level.

At 5:38 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was trading flat at 19,080.

India's benchmark stock indices advanced over 1% on Friday after declining for six consecutive days, following geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the Israel-Hamas war and the resultant rise in crude prices, coupled with higher-for-longer U.S. rates.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 634.65 points up, or 1.01%, at 63,789.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 190 points, or 1.01%, higher at 19,047.25.

Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.21% to 63,913.13, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.16% to 19,076.15.

Overseas investors continued their selling spree in the equities market on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,500.1 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 313.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened two paise to close at Rs 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.