Reliance Jio Q2 Results Review - Steep Capex, Trivial Free Cash Flow: Dolat Capital

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 was in-line and mixed. revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by 9.9/ 12.7/12.1% YoY and 2.9/3.0/4% QoQ.

Subscriber adds was healthy for sixth quarter at 11.2 million. Average revenue per user was muted at +0.7% QoQ despite an extra day.

In a quasi-duopoly market especially post 5G, Jio is a healthy growth story in the medium term. Jio’s 5G strategy and pick-up would be key to monitor in near-term post hefty investments and capex.

We reduce our Ebitda by ~2.5% and earnings per share by ~3.3/4.2% to factor Q1.

We value Jio at an enterprise/equity value of Rs 1,085/830 per share at 10 times FY25E EV/E.