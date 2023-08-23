SEBI Unravels How Brightcom Group Cooked Its Books

Four promoter entities of the Brightcom Group have come under scrutiny of the market regulator over alleged misrepresentations of funds that prompted action against two top executives.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's interim order barred Chief Executive Officer Suresh Kumar Reddy and Chief Financial Officer Narayana Raju from company boards. The regulator also restrained 22 other entities, including investor Shankar Sharma, from disposing of the company's shares.

This is the second interim order from SEBI accusing Brightcom of manipulating its books. In an April order, the regulator barred the directors of the company from disposing of their shares for overstating the company's profits and understating its expenses.

At the time, SEBI found misstatements of Rs 868 crore in the books of Brightcom and irregularities in the accounting practices, including impairment of assets and categorisation of intangible assets. The regulator highlighted "capriciousness" in the shareholding pattern, including a preferential issue of shares to entities that subsequently became part of the promoter group. The present order specifically deals with the inconsistencies in the preferential issues.

According to the regulator, the company and its top executives circulated Brightcom's own funds as receipts against the preferential issue of shares to certain allottees. Later, they syphoned these funds and tried to cover it up by submitting forged and fabricated statements to SEBI with the intent to mislead the investigation, the regulator has said.

The modus operandi is consistent in the cases of all 22 entities restrained by SEBI from selling shares. But the market regulator specifically flagged four allotees who were later classified as promoter entities of Brightcom.