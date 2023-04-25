JioCinema To Start Charging Users Soon? Know More As 'Premium Subscription Plans' Leak Online
JioCinema will reportedly launch premium subscriptions with prices starting as low as ₹2 per day.
JioCinema, launched in 2016 is one of the most popular streaming apps in India right now. Jio subscribers are provided with a host of free content ranging from movies, web series, TV shows, documentaries, music videos, and sports on the platform.
Jio even secured the rights to stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 live online and is also currently offering free streaming of the Indian Premier League 2023. However, it appears that the free entertainment may soon come to an end. JioCinema reportedly intends to launch a paid membership service that will charge consumers to access its content.
The launch of new premium plans implies that users will have to pay to access the platform's content. A test website showing three premium subscription levels has also surfaced. According to a screenshot of the test website that a Reddit user had posted, three subscription plans, namely Daily, Gold, and Platinum are likely to be offered.
Let's take a closer look at each of the paid plans that JioCinema may be introducing.
JioCinema Premium Plans
Daily: The cost of this one-day plan is ₹29. However, after a 93% discount, the plan will be available as low as ₹2. Users can watch content simultaneously on two devices and take advantage of non-stop entertainment for a full day.
Gold: The gold plan will cost ₹99 and will support two devices at the same time. The standard gold plan will be valid for a period of three months. The plan's final cost is ₹99, which is a 67% decrease from the original price of ₹299.
Platinum: This plan can be purchased for ₹599 and is valid for 12 months. With this top-tier platinum package, you can watch your favourite shows on four different devices. Moreover, there won't be any ads except for those during a live stream. The cost reflects a 50% reduction from the original price tag of ₹1,199.
Notably, these subscription plans have not gone into effect yet, so users can continue to watch films on JioCinema for free. Jio is anticipated to announce these intentions soon, perhaps following the conclusion of the Tata IPL 2023.