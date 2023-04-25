JioCinema To Start Charging Users Soon? Know More As 'Premium Subscription Plans' Leak Online

JioCinema, launched in 2016 is one of the most popular streaming apps in India right now. Jio subscribers are provided with a host of free content ranging from movies, web series, TV shows, documentaries, music videos, and sports on the platform.

Jio even secured the rights to stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 live online and is also currently offering free streaming of the Indian Premier League 2023. However, it appears that the free entertainment may soon come to an end. JioCinema reportedly intends to launch a paid membership service that will charge consumers to access its content.

The launch of new premium plans implies that users will have to pay to access the platform's content. A test website showing three premium subscription levels has also surfaced. According to a screenshot of the test website that a Reddit user had posted, three subscription plans, namely Daily, Gold, and Platinum are likely to be offered.

Let's take a closer look at each of the paid plans that JioCinema may be introducing.