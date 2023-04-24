Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Calling

Prepaid plans are widely available from Jio, Airtel, and Vi to meet the various needs of its customers. These top three Indian telecom providers offer recharge plans that range from annual to monthly or from inexpensive to expensive with additional incentives. All three, however, offer plans over the threshold of ₹100 when it comes to the most affordable or budget plans.Let's check out Airtel, Jio, and Vi's cheapest unlimited calling...