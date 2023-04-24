Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Calling
Here are some prepaid plans that which offer unlimited calling and other perks under Rs 200.
Prepaid plans are widely available from Jio, Airtel, and Vi to meet the various needs of its customers. These top three Indian telecom providers offer recharge plans that range from annual to monthly or from inexpensive to expensive with additional incentives. All three, however, offer plans over the threshold of ₹100 when it comes to the most affordable or budget plans.
Let's check out Airtel, Jio, and Vi's cheapest unlimited calling plans:
Airtel ₹155 Plan
This is the most basic prepaid recharge plan that gives customers unlimited voice advantages. Customers who purchase this plan receive 300 SMS, 1 GB of total data, and unlimited local and STD calling. Customers will be charged ₹1 for local SMS and ₹1.50 for STD SMS once 300 SMS have been used. Data tariff after completion of high-speed data will be charged at 50p/MB. A complimentary subscription to Hello Tunes and Wynk are among the other advantages.
Jio ₹119 Plan
Jio’s new ₹119 plan has a 14-day validity period and is the cheapest plan among those with 1.5 GB daily limits. It includes 1.5 GB of high-speed daily data, making it a total of 21 GB of data. After reaching the daily data use cap, the speed is reduced to 64kbps. Additionally, during the validity time, the recharge includes 300 free SMS and unlimited phone calls. A free subscription to Jio applications like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud are also included with the plan.
Vodafone ₹129 Plan
Vodafone’s ₹129 prepaid plan includes unlimited local and national calls and 200 MB of data. The plan has an 18-day validity period. Additionally, the data tariff post-completion is charged at 50p/MB.
The prepaid plan of ₹119 from Reliance Jio has a 14-day validity period. Thus, the daily cost of the plan is ₹8.5. Airtel, in contrast, gives ₹155 with 24 days of validity. So, the daily cost of the plan is ₹6.4. On the other hand, Vi offers a plan for ₹129 with an 18-day validity period and, thus, this plan costs Rs 7.1 per day.